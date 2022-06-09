Underway to Fleet Week Maryland

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Devin T. Fairman, right, a Marine Air-Ground Task Force planning specialist with Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, and Pfc. Sean Juy, left, a data systems administrator with Hampton Roads Detachment, 2nd Network Battalion, Cyberspace Command, converse while aboard the USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), moored at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, Sept. 6, 2022. Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore is an annual public event that celebrates the contributions of the U.S. sea services and maritime capabilities from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. Over 2,300 service members participated in Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore 2022 engaging and assisting with ship tours, live bands and static equipment displays. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)

