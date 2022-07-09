2022 Leadership Mess Symposium

WASHINGTON (Sept. 7, 2022) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith addresses attendees at the 2022 Senior Enlisted Leadership Mess Symposium, Sept. 7, 2022. The Leadership Mess is composed of command master chiefs (CMC) serving numbered fleets, operational forces, and various flag officer details. The annual symposium is an opportunity for senior enlisted leaders to see, solve, and share best practices while exchanging ideas and feedback to leadership in an effort to improve the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna Van Nuys)

