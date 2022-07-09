Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Leadership Mess Symposium [Image 6 of 9]

    2022 Leadership Mess Symposium

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anna Van Nuys 

    Office of the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy

    WASHINGTON (Sept. 7, 2022) Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti addresses attendees at the 2022 Senior Enlisted Leadership Mess Symposium, Sept. 7, 2022. The Leadership Mess is composed of command master chiefs (CMC) serving numbered fleets, operational forces, and various flag officer details. The annual symposium is an opportunity for senior enlisted leaders to see, solve, and share best practices while exchanging ideas and feedback to leadership in an effort to improve the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna Van Nuys)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 15:43
    Photo ID: 7403641
    VIRIN: 220907-N-GR120-2045
    Resolution: 5142x3513
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Leadership Mess Symposium [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Anna Van Nuys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCPON
    CNP
    VCNO
    Senior Enlisted
    CNO
    Leadership Mess

