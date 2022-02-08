Rebecca Abrahams, executive producer, sits in a humvee Aug.2, before the filming of an episode of “Inside the Base” at Fort Irwin, Calif. (Courtesy photo by Rebecca Abrahams)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 15:36
|Photo ID:
|7403634
|VIRIN:
|220802-A-AB123-0001
|Resolution:
|1125x1473
|Size:
|289.09 KB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TV show brings music artist to NTC [Image 6 of 6], by Kimberly Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
TV show brings music artist to NTC
