Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TV show brings music artist to NTC [Image 5 of 6]

    TV show brings music artist to NTC

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2022

    Photo by Kimberly Hackbarth 

    National Training Center and Fort Irwin

    Rebecca Abrahams, executive producer, sits in a humvee Aug.2, before the filming of an episode of “Inside the Base” at Fort Irwin, Calif. (Courtesy photo by Rebecca Abrahams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 15:36
    Photo ID: 7403634
    VIRIN: 220802-A-AB123-0001
    Resolution: 1125x1473
    Size: 289.09 KB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TV show brings music artist to NTC [Image 6 of 6], by Kimberly Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TV show brings music artist to NTC
    TV show brings music artist to NTC
    TV show brings music artist to NTC
    TV show brings music artist to NTC
    TV show brings music artist to NTC
    TV show brings music artist to NTC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    TV show brings music artist to NTC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Irwin
    National Training Center
    Mark Wills
    NTC
    Lead Train Win
    Inside the Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT