Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Hood Live Reenlistment with Fox and Friends morning show hosted by Will Cain

    Fort Hood Live Reenlistment with Fox and Friends morning show hosted by Will Cain

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Angela Holtby 

    III Armored Corps

    U.S. Army Sgt. Chanel Barnes, automated logistical specialist with 1st Medical Brigade, 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, poses for a photo with her family following her re-enlistment at Fort Hood, Texas, September 2, 2022. Fox and Friends Weekend co-host Will Cain conducted a live broadcast featuring the mass re-enlistment of over 30 Soldiers reciting their oath of enlistment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Angela Holtby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 14:16
    Photo ID: 7403438
    VIRIN: 220902-A-AJ288-001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hood Live Reenlistment with Fox and Friends morning show hosted by Will Cain, by SFC Angela Holtby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    re-enlistment
    Fox & Friends
    III Armored Corps
    Will Cain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT