Volunteers with the Porter Youth Center Youth Sponsorship Program make welcome bags for youths who are new to the community, Ord Military Community, Calif., Sept. 1.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 10:51
|Photo ID:
|7403154
|VIRIN:
|220907-A-IT218-003
|Resolution:
|4809x3211
|Size:
|4.38 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Presidio of Monterey Youth Sponsorship Program welcomes newcomers [Image 3 of 3], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Presidio of Monterey Youth Sponsorship Program welcomes newcomers
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT