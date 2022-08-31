U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John D. Lamontagne, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa deputy commander, awards a coin for superior performer to Airman 1st Class Jacob Helzer, 100th Maintenance Squadron hydraulics maintenance journeyman, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 31, 2022. Helzer is one of many Airmen at RAF Mildenhall who emulated and honed the Air Force core values of Excellence in All We Do. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 09:21
|Photo ID:
|7403015
|VIRIN:
|220831-F-PH996-1459
|Resolution:
|5914x3441
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFE-AFRICA DCOM visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
