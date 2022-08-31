U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. John D. Lamontagne, U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa deputy commander, awards a coin for superior performer to Airman 1st Class Jacob Helzer, 100th Maintenance Squadron hydraulics maintenance journeyman, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Aug. 31, 2022. Helzer is one of many Airmen at RAF Mildenhall who emulated and honed the Air Force core values of Excellence in All We Do. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 09:21 Photo ID: 7403015 VIRIN: 220831-F-PH996-1459 Resolution: 5914x3441 Size: 5.06 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFE-AFRICA DCOM visits RAF Mildenhall [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.