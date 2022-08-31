220831-N-AO868-1016 ATLANTIC OCEAN (August 31, 2022) Sailors man a phone and distance line on the fo’c’sle of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet combat supply ship USNS Supply (T-AOE6), in the Atlantic Ocean, August 31, 2022. San Jacinto is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 07:51 Photo ID: 7402948 VIRIN: 220831-N-AO868-1016 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.42 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS San Jacinto conducts replenishment at sea [Image 5 of 5], by SR Conner Foy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.