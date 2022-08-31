Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Jacinto conducts replenishment at sea [Image 4 of 5]

    USS San Jacinto conducts replenishment at sea

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Conner Foy 

    USS San Jacinto (CG 56)

    220831-N-AO868-1016 ATLANTIC OCEAN (August 31, 2022) Sailors man a phone and distance line on the fo’c’sle of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet combat supply ship USNS Supply (T-AOE6), in the Atlantic Ocean, August 31, 2022. San Jacinto is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Navy
    Atlantic Ocean
    USS San Jacinto

