220825-N-AO868-1098 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (August 25, 2022) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), transits behind the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), left, fleet combat supply ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), middle and the Italian Navy frigate Carlo Bergamini (F 590) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Mediterranean Sea, August 25, 2022. San Jacinto is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2022 Date Posted: 09.07.2022 07:51 Photo ID: 7402946 VIRIN: 220825-N-AO868-1098 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.46 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS San Jacinto conducts replenishment at sea [Image 5 of 5], by SR Conner Foy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.