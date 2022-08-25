Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Jacinto conducts replenishment at sea [Image 2 of 5]

    USS San Jacinto conducts replenishment at sea

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Conner Foy 

    USS San Jacinto (CG 56)

    220825-N-AO868-1098 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (August 25, 2022) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), transits behind the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), left, fleet combat supply ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), middle and the Italian Navy frigate Carlo Bergamini (F 590) during a replenishment-at-sea in the Mediterranean Sea, August 25, 2022. San Jacinto is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 07:51
    Photo ID: 7402946
    VIRIN: 220825-N-AO868-1098
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS San Jacinto conducts replenishment at sea [Image 5 of 5], by SR Conner Foy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mediterranean Sea
    Navy
    USS San Jacinto

