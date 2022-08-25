USS San Jacinto conducts replenishment at sea

220825-N-AO868-1092 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (August 25, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), left, conducts a replenishment-at-sea with fleet combat supply ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6), middle, and the Italian Navy frigate Carlo Bergamini (F 590) in the Mediterranean Sea, August 25, 2022. San Jacinto is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy)

