The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interest.

220906-N-CY569-1030 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Sep. 6, 2022) Logistics Specialist 1st Class Camilla Dickson, from New York, poses for a photo aboard the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Sep. 6, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Robledo)

