    Liberty Wing Airman awarded Bronze Star Medal with Valor

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.29.2022

    Photo by Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Joseph Campo, 48th Fighter Wing commander, left, awards Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Mapalo, 48th Security Forces operations superintendent, right, the Bronze Star with Valor during a ceremony at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Aug. 29, 2022. Mapalo was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor for defending U.S. assets and personnel against an armed enemy attack while serving at Manda Bay, Republic of Kenya. (U.S. photo by Airman Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Liberty Wing Airman awarded Bronze Star Medal with Valor [Image 3 of 3], by Amn Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bronze Star
    Security Forces
    USAF
    48th Fighter Wing

