U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Omar Salih, Safety Manager, 726th Air Mobility Squadron, poses for a photo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, September 6, 2022. Salih recently won the National Safety Council Rising Stars of Safety Award. The award is given to safety professionals with a proven track record of workplace safety, leadership and dedication to continuous improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 03:28
|Photo ID:
|7402756
|VIRIN:
|220906-F-SS755-023
|Resolution:
|5756x3842
|Size:
|16.52 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Airman Wins National Safety Council Rising Stars of Safety Award, by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT