    Spangdahlem Airman Wins National Safety Council Rising Stars of Safety Award

    SPANGDAHLEM, RP, GERMANY

    09.06.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Omar Salih, Safety Manager, 726th Air Mobility Squadron, poses for a photo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, September 6, 2022. Salih recently won the National Safety Council Rising Stars of Safety Award. The award is given to safety professionals with a proven track record of workplace safety, leadership and dedication to continuous improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem Airman Wins National Safety Council Rising Stars of Safety Award, by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    safety
    excellence
    52 FW
    award
    726

