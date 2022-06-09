Spangdahlem Airman Wins National Safety Council Rising Stars of Safety Award

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Omar Salih, Safety Manager, 726th Air Mobility Squadron, poses for a photo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, September 6, 2022. Salih recently won the National Safety Council Rising Stars of Safety Award. The award is given to safety professionals with a proven track record of workplace safety, leadership and dedication to continuous improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

