Air Force special warfare Airmen and Army aviators conduct airborne training in Alaska

An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter passes over Geronimo Drop Zone while supporting airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 31, 2022. Air Force special warfare Airmen from Detachment 1, 3rd ASOS, and Detachment 3, 1st Combat Weather Squadron, supported by Alaska Army National Guard aircrew from the 207th Aviation Troop Command, conducted the training to demonstrate airborne and mission-readiness skills in austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

