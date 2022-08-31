Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force special warfare Airmen and Army aviators conduct airborne training in Alaska [Image 15 of 17]

    Air Force special warfare Airmen and Army aviators conduct airborne training in Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Air Force tactical air control party (TACP) specialists assigned to Detachment 1, 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, jump from an Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter during airborne training over Geronimo Drop Zone Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 31, 2022. Air Force special warfare Airmen from Detachment 1, 3rd ASOS, and Detachment 3, 1st Combat Weather Squadron, supported by Alaska Army National Guard aircrew from the 207th Aviation Troop Command, conducted the training to demonstrate airborne and mission-readiness skills in austere conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force special warfare Airmen and Army aviators conduct airborne training in Alaska [Image 17 of 17], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

