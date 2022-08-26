Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ESL and JS Takashio CO call [Image 3 of 5]

    ESL and JS Takashio CO call

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Darek Leary 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug. 26, 2022) – Capt. Andrew Ring, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), left, presents Cmdr. Masato Murayama, commanding officer of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Oyashio-class submarine JS Takashio (SS 597), right, with a plaque aboard the Takashio, Aug. 26, 2022. Emory S. Land is one of two Navy submarine tenders that provide maintenance, hotel services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 22:48
    Photo ID: 7402660
    VIRIN: 220115-N-MH959-1017
    Resolution: 5607x4005
    Size: 5.4 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, AL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESL and JS Takashio CO call [Image 5 of 5], by SA Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ESL and JS Takashio CO call
    ESL and JS Takashio CO call
    ESL and JS Takashio CO call
    ESL and JS Takashio CO call
    ESL and JS Takashio CO call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Guam
    JMSDF
    Submarine
    ESL
    Takashio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT