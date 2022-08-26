ESL and JS Takashio CO call

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug. 26, 2022) – Capt. Andrew Ring, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), left, speaks with Cmdr. Masato Murayama, commanding officer of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Oyashio-class submarine JS Takashio (SS 597), right, aboard the Takashio, Aug. 26, 2022. Emory S. Land is one of two Navy submarine tenders that provide maintenance, hotel services and logistical support to submarines and surface ships in the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Darek Leary)

