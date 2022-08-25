Fort McCoy observes 2022 Women’s Equality Day with special event

Author and domestic-violence survivor Carolyn Colleen shares her personal story of perseverance and more during the 2022 Fort McCoy Women’s Equality Day observance held Aug. 25, 2022, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event featured many displays about women’s equality. The event, organized by Equal Opportunity Advisor Master Sgt. Ana Guzman with the Fort McCoy Garrison Equal Opportunity Office, recognizes the day the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution was passed on Aug. 26, 1920, giving women the right to vote. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

