    Fort McCoy observes 2022 Women's Equality Day with special event [Image 64 of 71]

    Fort McCoy observes 2022 Women’s Equality Day with special event

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Author and domestic-violence survivor Carolyn Colleen shares her personal story of perseverance and more during the 2022 Fort McCoy Women’s Equality Day observance held Aug. 25, 2022, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event featured many displays about women’s equality. The event, organized by Equal Opportunity Advisor Master Sgt. Ana Guzman with the Fort McCoy Garrison Equal Opportunity Office, recognizes the day the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution was passed on Aug. 26, 1920, giving women the right to vote. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 17:13
    Photo ID: 7402527
    VIRIN: 220825-A-OK556-230
    Resolution: 3735x2801
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Fort McCoy observes 2022 Women’s Equality Day with special event [Image 71 of 71], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Women’s Equality Day
    Fort McCoy
    Carolyn Colleen
    Fort McCoy Equal Opportunity Office
