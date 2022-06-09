Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCC (Sel.) Bynam Joins NSGL CPO Mess [Image 2 of 3]

    NCC (Sel.) Bynam Joins NSGL CPO Mess

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Montemarano 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (Sep. 6, 2022) Chief Navy Counselor (select) Tray Bynam, center, poses for a photo with the Naval Station Great Lakes chief petty officer mess. Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only Boot Camp. Located on over 1600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joseph E. Montemarano)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 13:38
    Photo ID: 7402143
    VIRIN: 220906-N-WX604-1012
    Resolution: 7261x2763
    Size: 788.21 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCC (Sel.) Bynam Joins NSGL CPO Mess [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Joseph Montemarano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief Petty Officer
    CPO
    E7
    Goat Locker
    Great Lakes
    US Navy

