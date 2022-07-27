Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    432 MSG Change Command 2022

    432 MSG Change Command 2022

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kristal Munguia 

    432nd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Eric Schmidt, left, 432nd Wing/432dnd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, gives the guidon flag to Col. Anquenetta Blount, right, 432nd Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Creech air Force Base, Nevada, May 10, 2022. Blount assumed command of the 432nd Mission Support Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kristal Munguia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 13:26
    Photo ID: 7402139
    VIRIN: 220727-F-HB474-1079
    Resolution: 4457x3566
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 432 MSG Change Command 2022, by A1C Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    Creech AFB
    change of command
    432 Mission Support Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT