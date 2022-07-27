U.S. Air Force Col. Eric Schmidt, left, 432nd Wing/432dnd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, gives the guidon flag to Col. Anquenetta Blount, right, 432nd Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Creech air Force Base, Nevada, May 10, 2022. Blount assumed command of the 432nd Mission Support Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kristal Munguia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2022 Date Posted: 09.06.2022 13:26 Photo ID: 7402139 VIRIN: 220727-F-HB474-1079 Resolution: 4457x3566 Size: 1.98 MB Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 432 MSG Change Command 2022, by A1C Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.