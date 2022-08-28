Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Games 22: Visit from Vice Chief of Staff of the Army [Image 13 of 29]

    Warrior Games 22: Visit from Vice Chief of Staff of the Army

    LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2022

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Eric Alabiso II 

    U.S. Special Operations Command

    Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George visits with 2022 DoD Warrior Games athletes during the closing ceremony at ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, Florida on Aug. 28, 2022. The DoD Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

    Warrior Games
    SOCOM
    Army
    WarriorGames22
    WG22

