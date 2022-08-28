Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George visits with 2022 DoD Warrior Games athletes during the closing ceremony at ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando, Florida on Aug. 28, 2022. The DoD Warrior Games are composed of over 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 12 adaptive sporting events Aug. 19-28, 2022 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2022 Date Posted: 09.06.2022 12:18 Photo ID: 7402019 VIRIN: 220828-M-HH844-0227 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 3.61 MB Location: LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warrior Games 22: Visit from Vice Chief of Staff of the Army [Image 29 of 29], by GySgt Eric Alabiso II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.