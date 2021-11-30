Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maintenance on portable transfusion pump [Image 2 of 2]

    Maintenance on portable transfusion pump

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2021

    Photo by Kathryn Ellis-Warfield 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Staff Sgt. Cody Harrison, a biomedical equipment specialist stationed at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s Medical Maintenance Operations Division at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, works on a portable transfusion pump.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 10:37
    Photo ID: 7401854
    VIRIN: 211130-A-ON544-1033
    Resolution: 2003x3000
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance on portable transfusion pump [Image 2 of 2], by Kathryn Ellis-Warfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Working on a medical device
    Maintenance on portable transfusion pump

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AMLC increases Army readiness through improved maintenance planning, unit education

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical logistics
    medical maintenance
    ILSC
    USAMMA
    AMLC
    maintenance management plan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT