Working on a medical device

Soldiers stationed at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s Medical Maintenance Operations Division at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, work on a medical device.
Date Taken:
|11.30.2021
Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 10:37
Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MD, US
