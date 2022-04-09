Proof of concept: USS Arlington replenishment-at-sea training with Royal Netherlands Navy

220904-N-PC065-1127 BALTIC SEA (Sept. 4, 2022) – The Royal Netherlands Navy multi-mission support ship HNLMS Karel Doorman (A833), left, and U.S. Navy San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) conduct replenishment-at-sea training in the Baltic Sea, Sept. 4, 2022. The Arlington is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

Date Taken: 09.04.2022 Date Posted: 09.06.2022