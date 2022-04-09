Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Proof of concept: USS Arlington replenishment-at-sea training with Royal Netherlands Navy [Image 2 of 6]

    Proof of concept: USS Arlington replenishment-at-sea training with Royal Netherlands Navy

    BALTIC SEA

    09.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    220904-N-PC065-1067 BALTIC SEA (Sept. 4, 2022) – U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) handle line during replenishment-at-sea training with the Royal Netherlands Navy multi-mission support ship HNLMS Karel Dorman (A 833) in the Baltic Sea, Sept. 4, 2022. The Arlington is part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    This work, Proof of concept: USS Arlington replenishment-at-sea training with Royal Netherlands Navy [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    22MEU
    US6thFleet
    LPD24
    KSGARGMEU
    TF612
    KearsargeARG

