VMM-262 (Reinforced), HSC-23 Conduct Flight Ops from USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

220905-N-XN177-1509 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 5, 2022) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 takes off from amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Sept. 5, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

