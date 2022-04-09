VMM-262 (Reinforced), HSC-23 Conduct Flight Ops from USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

220905-N-XN177-1304 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 5, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Rebekah Hood, from Gilbert, Arizona, left and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Donavin Belcher, from Toledo, Ohio, signal aircraft during flight operations aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Sept. 5, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

