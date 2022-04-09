Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-262 (Reinforced), HSC-23 Conduct Flight Ops from USS Tripoli (LHA 7) [Image 12 of 24]

    VMM-262 (Reinforced), HSC-23 Conduct Flight Ops from USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Peter Burghart 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220905-N-XN177-1242 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sept. 5, 2022) – An F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) launches from amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) Sept. 5, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 05:43
    Photo ID: 7401543
    VIRIN: 220905-N-XN177-1242
    Resolution: 4634x3089
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-262 (Reinforced), HSC-23 Conduct Flight Ops from USS Tripoli (LHA 7) [Image 24 of 24], by PO1 Peter Burghart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Tripoli
    Blue/Green Team
    VMM-262 (Reinforced)
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

