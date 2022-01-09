Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Bahrain 2022 FVAP Training [Image 2 of 2]

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Gallagher 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    220901-N-FB203-0019 MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept 01, 2022) Naval Support Activity Bahrain Executive Officer Cmdr. Ernesto Rivera explains the importance of learning the Fedral Voting Assistance Program (VFAP) as part of base-wide FVAP training. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean P. Gallagher/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 03:35
    Photo ID: 7401482
    VIRIN: 220901-N-FB203-0019
    Resolution: 3718x2656
    Size: 977.48 KB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Bahrain 2022 FVAP Training [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Sean Gallagher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSA Bahrain 2022 FVAP Training
    NSA Bahrain
    Navy
    FVAP

