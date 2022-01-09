NSA Bahrain 2022 FVAP Training

220901-N-FB203-0019 MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept 01, 2022) Naval Support Activity Bahrain Executive Officer Cmdr. Ernesto Rivera explains the importance of learning the Fedral Voting Assistance Program (VFAP) as part of base-wide FVAP training. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean P. Gallagher/Released)

