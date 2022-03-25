Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies students visit USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) [Image 1 of 2]

    Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies students visit USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Photo by Lt. Joseph Blinsky 

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    Members from the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies pose for a photo with members from U.S. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu and USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) during a tour aboard Joseph Gerczak.

    This work, Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies students visit USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) [Image 2 of 2], by LT Joseph Blinsky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    District 14
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    Sector Honolulu
    USCGC Joseph Gerczak
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia Pacific Center for Security Studies

