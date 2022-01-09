Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2022 conducts pediatric care at Solomon Islands National Referral Hospital [Image 4 of 5]

    Pacific Partnership 2022 conducts pediatric care at Solomon Islands National Referral Hospital

    SOLOMON ISLANDS

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Raphael McCorey 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    HONIARA, Solomon Islands (Sept. 1, 2022) – Hospitalman Jared Torres, from Houston, checks a patient’s temperature at the Emergency Department Triage of the Solomon Islands National Referral Hospital during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership is a unifying mission that fosters enduring friendships and cooperation among many nations. The year’s mission in Solomon Islands will include participants from the United States, Japan and Australia (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Raphael McCorey)

