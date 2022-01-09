Pacific Partnership 2022 repairs medical equipment at Solomon Islands National Referral Hospital

HONIARA, Solomon Islands (Sept. 1, 2022) – Hospitalman Jeryl Collado, from Las Vegas, left, and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Marco Chang, from San Francisco, repair equipment at the Solomon Islands National Referral Hospital during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership is a unifying mission that fosters enduring friendships and cooperation among many nations. The year’s mission in Solomon Islands will include participants from the United States, Japan and Australia (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Raphael McCorey)

