HONIARA, Solomon Islands (Sept. 2, 2022) – Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22) personnel participate in a soccer game with former Solomon Islands national soccer team members during PP22. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership is a unifying mission that fosters enduring friendships and cooperation among many nations. The year’s mission in Solomon Islands will include participants from the United States, Japan and Australia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.02.2022 Date Posted: 09.06.2022 01:38 Photo ID: 7401336 VIRIN: 220902-N-NC885-2073 Resolution: 4590x3060 Size: 1.7 MB Location: SB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 2022 personnel compete against Solomon Islands national soccer team [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Drace Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.