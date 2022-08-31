Pacific Partnership 2022 Medical Personnel Assist at Solomon Islands National Referral Hospital

HONIARA, Solomon Islands (Aug. 31, 2022) – Lt.j.g. Masataka Nakaya, a member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, speaks with U.S. and Solomon Islands mental health professionals at the Solomon Islands National Referral Hospital in Honiara in support of Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership is a unifying mission that fosters enduring friendships and cooperation among many nations. The year’s mission in Solomon Islands will include participants from the United States, Japan and Australia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

