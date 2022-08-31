Pacific Partnership 2022 Medical Personnel Assist at Solomon Islands National Referral Hospital

HONIARA, Solomon Islands (Aug. 31, 2022) – Lt. Elizabeth Nevarez, from San Diego, speaks with physical therapists from the Solomon Islands about wound warning signs and preventative techniques at the National Referral Hospital in Honiara during Pacific Partnership 2022. Now in its 17th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership is a unifying mission that fosters enduring friendships and cooperation among many nations. The year’s mission in Solomon Islands will include participants from the United States, Japan and Australia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

