    220904-D-D077-001

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2022

    Photo by Jack Holt 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    The United States, Jordan, and 28 partner nations opened the two-week Exercise Eager Lion today in Jordan. Eager Lion, held September 4-15, 2022, represents one of the largest military exercises in the region, and is designed to exchange military expertise and improve interoperability among partner nations.

    Date Taken: 09.04.2022
    Date Posted: 09.05.2022
    Photo ID: 7401098
    VIRIN: 220904-D-TJ882-001
    Resolution: 1280x1216
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220904-D-D077-001, by Jack Holt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    EagerLion22

