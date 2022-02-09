Tripoli Hosts Big Top Event

220902-N-IL330-1378 SINGAPORE (Sept. 2, 2022) – Jonathan Kaplan, U.S. Ambassador to Singapore, left, greets senior leaders aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) prior to a reception with the U.S. Embassy to Singapore, Sept. 2, 2022 Sept. 2, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

