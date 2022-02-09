Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Hosts Big Top Event [Image 6 of 22]

    Tripoli Hosts Big Top Event

    SINGAPORE

    09.02.2022

    Photo by Seaman Austyn Riley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220902-N-IL330-1021 SINGAPORE (Sept. 2, 2022) – Capt. Kelly Fletcher, commodore of Commander Amphibious Squadron (CPR) 11 delivers remarks during a reception with the U.S. Embassy to Singapore aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Sept. 2, 2022. Tripoli is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.05.2022 09:40
    Photo ID: 7401076
    VIRIN: 220902-N-IL330-1021
    This work, Tripoli Hosts Big Top Event [Image 22 of 22], by SN Austyn Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Tripoli
    amphibious assault carrier
    LHA 7

