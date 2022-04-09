Happy Labor Day From Poland!
The USO put on a Labor Day BBQ for our Iron Eagles on rotation in Poland with games, food, and music!
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2022 04:57
|Photo ID:
|7401022
|VIRIN:
|220904-A-VB804-221
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|898.45 KB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kick Off [Image 2 of 2], by SPC William Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
