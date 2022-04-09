Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Throwing Bags [Image 1 of 2]

    Throwing Bags

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    09.04.2022

    Photo by Spc. William Thompson 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    Happy Labor Day From Poland!
    The USO put on a Labor Day BBQ for our Iron Eagles on rotation in Poland with games, food, and music!

    Date Taken: 09.04.2022
    Date Posted: 09.05.2022 04:57
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    Fort Bliss
    1st Armored Division
    1AD CAB

