Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gun Shoot [Image 9 of 9]

    Gun Shoot

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 3, 2022) – Sailors conduct a live-fire exercise aboard the Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 3. Zumwalt is conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2022
    Date Posted: 09.04.2022 20:31
    Photo ID: 7400914
    VIRIN: 220903-N-MQ703-1086
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gun Shoot [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Jaimar Carson Bondurant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gun Shoot
    Gun Shoot
    Gun Shoot
    Gun Shoot
    Gun Shoot
    Gun Shoot
    Gun Shoot
    Gun Shoot
    Gun Shoot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9mm
    Zumwalt
    gun shoot
    DDG 1000
    USS Zumwalt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT