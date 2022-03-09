PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 3, 2022) – Sailors conduct a live-fire exercise aboard the Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 3. Zumwalt is conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)
