    Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 [Image 6 of 6]

    Decisive Action Rotation 22-09

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Macaydan Hawkins 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to 82nd Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, digs a berm during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Macaydan Hawkins, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2022
    engineer
    dig
    1ID
    NTC
    2ABCT
    D7 Dozer

