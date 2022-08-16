A U.S. Soldier assigned to 82nd Engineer Battalion, 2nd armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, installs concertina wire posts during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Macaydan Hawkins, Operations Group, National Training Center)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2022 23:31
|Photo ID:
|7400900
|VIRIN:
|220816-A-YB272-2055
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|2.69 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Macaydan Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
