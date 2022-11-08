A U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 63rd Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division provides security and over watch during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug 11th, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Dominic Acuna, Operations Group, National Training Center)

Date Taken: 08.11.2022