A U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 63rd Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division provides security and over watch during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug 11th, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Dominic Acuna, Operations Group, National Training Center)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2022 12:34
|Photo ID:
|7400785
|VIRIN:
|220811-A-CN766-0004
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|14.45 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
