    Decisive Action Rotation 22-09

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Dominic Acuna 

    Fort Irwin Operations Group

    A U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 63rd Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division provides security and over watch during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug 11th, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Dominic Acuna, Operations Group, National Training Center)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.04.2022 12:34
    Photo ID: 7400785
    VIRIN: 220811-A-CN766-0004
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 14.45 MB
    Location: CA, US
