U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division maneuver a Bradley Fighting Vehicle to a defensive position during Decisive Action Rotation 22-09 at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Aug 11th, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Dominic Acuna, Operations Group, National Training Center)
