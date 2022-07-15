220715-N-QI593-1202 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 15, 2022) Italian Navy Ensign Mattia Rizzo, from Castro, LE, Italy, shoots an M-4 rifle during a live fire exercise on the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) in the Mediterranean Sea, July 15, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2022 Date Posted: 09.04.2022 10:29 Photo ID: 7400766 VIRIN: 220715-N-QI593-1202 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.27 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests. [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Elexia Morelos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.