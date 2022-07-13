220713-N-QI593-1097 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 13, 2022) Italian Navy Ensign Riccardo Righini, from Udine, UD, Italy, receives training from Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Christopher Everhart, from Winston-Salem, North Carolina, during M-4 rifle familiarization training on the aft missile deck aboard USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) in the Mediterranean Sea, July 13, 2022. Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elexia Morelos)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The USS Bainbridge is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied and Partner interests.